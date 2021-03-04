>
News Corp to Participate in Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

March 04, 2021 | About: NAS:NWS -1.21% NAS:NWSA -1.09% ASX:NWS +0.95% ASX:NWSLV +0.5%


News Corp announced today that Tracey Fellows, President for Global Digital Real Estate for News Corp, and David Doctorow, Chief Executive for Move, Inc., will participate in Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on March 10, 2021. The virtual session will begin at 11:00am EST.



To listen to a live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fnewscorp.com%2Finvestor-relations-2%2Fpresentations%2F[/url]. A replay of the webcast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.



About News Corp



News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.newscorp.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304006058/en/


