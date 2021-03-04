>
Tufin Announces Vulnerability-Based Change Automation App

March 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:TUFN -6.87%


[url="]Tufin%26reg%3B[/url] (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced the release of the Vulnerability-Based Change Automation App (VCA). The new app expands Tufin’s vulnerability management capabilities with automated vulnerability checks prior to approving network access changes. When combined with the Vulnerability Mitigation App (VMA), Tufin delivers a vulnerability management solution that allows customers to maintain additional control over their attack surface when making network changes.



One of the challenges network teams face when setting a new security rule or enabling connectivity is ensuring that access is not being granted to vulnerable servers. The VCA addresses this problem by automatically retrieving data from an organization’s vulnerability scanner and reflecting the results in the risk assessment step of an access request workflow. Customers can ensure there are no risky vulnerabilities in the source or destination of a change ticket before provisioning new network access.



The VCA pairs well with the Tufin VMA, which enables organizations to prioritize remediation efforts and automatically apply mitigating controls by limiting access to assets with vulnerabilities. By combining the capabilities of VCA and VMA, customers have the context to identify and address vulnerabilities that pose the greatest threat to critical business assets and mitigate or remove existing access as required.



The Vulnerability-Based Change Automation App delivers the following benefits:





  • Improves security posture by preventing connectivity to or from risky assets




  • Ensures there are no vulnerabilities within source or destination assets before provisioning new network access




  • Validates consistent risk assessments during network changes with associated documentation and audit trails




  • Increases efficiency of both network and security teams through the automation of security controls




“The release of the VCA strengthens Tufin’s leadership in the market by extending our network security policy management capabilities into vulnerability management,” said Ofer Or, Vice President of Products at Tufin. “With the app, users can incorporate risk assessment into the decision making around security policy, increase the speed for network change implementation, and enable the business without compromising security.”



VCA provides out-of-the box integrations with leading vulnerability management providers including Qualys, Rapid7, and Tenable. The app is now available on the [url="]Tufin+Marketplace[/url].



About Tufin



Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.



Find out more at: [url="]www.tufin.com[/url]



Follow Tufin on Twitter: [url="]%40TufinTech[/url]



Read more on Tufin’s blog: [url="]Suite+Talk[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304006007/en/


