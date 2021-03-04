>
Travel + Leisure Co. Declares Cash Dividend

March 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:TNL -1.75%


[url="]Travel+%2B+Leisure+Co.[/url] (NYSE:NYSE:TNL) announced today its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share on its common stock, payable March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2021.



About Travel + Leisure Co.



Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at [url="]travelandleisureco.com[/url].

