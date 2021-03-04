Arcosa, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa” or the “Company”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable April 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of April 15, 2021.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:ACA), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products segment, the Engineered Structures segment, and the Transportation Products segment. For more information, visit [url="]www.arcosa.com[/url].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005927/en/