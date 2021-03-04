>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Sprague Resources LP 2020 Form 10-K Now Available

March 04, 2021 | About: SRLP -14.59%

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague”) (: SRLP) has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2021.

A copy of this Annual Report may be viewed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Partnerships website at https://investors.spragueenergy.com. Unitholders may request a copy of the Partnership’s complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request by calling toll-free 1.800.225.1560 or request using the Document Request section of Sprague’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.spragueenergy.com/document-request.

About Sprague Resources LP
Sprague Resources LP is a master limited partnership engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. Sprague also provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials.

Investor Contact:
Paul Scoff
+1 800.226.1560
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODE4NDAyNSM0MDQ3NDc1IzIwMjAyNjA=
ca069722-0207-49d2-95d3-4018f6e6a0a6

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)