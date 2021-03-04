>
Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

March 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:CVA -0.99%

Dividend Payment Set at $0.08 per Share

PR Newswire

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 4, 2021

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) ("Covanta") today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on April 9th, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 25th, 2021.

Covanta Logo (PRNewsFoto/Covanta)

About Covanta
Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Waste-to-Energy ("WtE") facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covanta-declares-regular-quarterly-cash-dividend-301240872.html

SOURCE Covanta Holding Corporation


