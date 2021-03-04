>
Bsquare Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

March 04, 2021 | About: NAS:BSQR -11.36%

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, March 4, 2021

SEATTLE, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, March 18, 2021. A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

To access the call, dial 1-800-437-2398 or 1-856-344-9206 for international callers, and reference "Bsquare Corporation Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call."

A replay will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers; reference pin number 8160192. A live and replay webcast of the call will be available at www.bsquare.com in the investor relations section.

About Bsquare Corporation
Bsquare builds technology that is powering the next generation of intelligent devices and the systems in which they operate. We believe the promise of IoT will be realized through the development of intelligent devices and intelligent systems that are cloud-enabled, contribute data, facilitate distributed control and decision making, and operate securely at scale. Bsquare's suite of services and software components allows our customers to create new revenue streams and operating models while providing new opportunities to lower costs and improve operations. We serve a global customer base from offices in Seattle, Washington, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.

Contact

Bsquare
Chris Wheaton, CFO
Bsquare Corporation
+1 425.519.5900
[email protected]

Investors
Steven Gottlieb, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
Bsquare Corporation
+1 425.519.5216
[email protected]

BSQUARE, the BSQUARE Logo is a trademark of BSQUARE Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands herein may be trademarks of others.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bsquare-corporation-schedules-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-301240999.html

SOURCE Bsquare


