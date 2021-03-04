BXS Insurance Announces Strategic Steps for Future Growth

TUPELO, Miss., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BXS Insurance, Inc., a subsidiary of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS), announced several leadership changes designed to optimize the client experience and drive organizational growth.

The leadership realignment underscores BXS Insurance's (BXSI) commitment to its customers and communities, which have been at the center of its service model since the organization was established.

"Our team and clients shape who we are; and together, we have a vested interest in the success of our communities," said BXSI President and CEO Markham McKnight. "When we can be a part of our clients' success and partner to create insurance solutions mitigating their personal and professional risks, that is a win for everyone. To that end, we have aligned our internal teams to better reflect the needs of our client base."

Chris Boone, who previously served as president of BXSI's Property & Casualty Division, has been named president of Commercial and Group Solutions. Boone will also take on the responsibility of the Employee Benefits Division. McKnight stated that the addition of "solutions" is an important nuance in that BXSI provides solutions and "not just products."

Kerry Drake has been named president emeritus of Employee Benefits. He will continue to be involved as a producer and provide guidance to the employee benefits team. Long known as an innovator and visionary, Drake laid the foundation for BXSI's Employee Benefits Division in Louisiana, previously served as president of the Louisiana region and, according to McKnight, his contributions "cannot be highlighted enough."

Scott Naugle has been named president of Consumer Solutions, a new role for BXSI. In this capacity, Naugle is responsible for leading Personal Lines and tying together related groups, such as BXSI's individual, small group, and life and health teams. McKnight noted that Naugle, previously BXSI's Chief Operating Officer, is an insurance professional by background and is "excited to get back into the business of insurance on a daily basis."

Aimee Kilpatrick has been named Chief Operating Officer. Over the last several years, she has worked closely with Naugle and increasingly taken on more responsibilities in this area. Kilpatrick assumed responsibility for BXSI's Marketing and Communications teams; Resources, Recruitment and Retention team; Carrier Interface team; internal education and talent development programs and will work more closely with the organization's regional operational leaders.

Steve Allison has been named Chief Sales Officer. Previously the president of the Louisiana Region, Allison is a leader in developing and leading sales teams at BXSI and will be scaling what he has done in Louisiana across the organization's footprint. He will be strategically working with producers and sales leaders.

Patrick Moore has been named president of the Louisiana Region. Moore, in moving into the role that Allison previously held, will be doing so in addition to serving as head of Marketing and Carrier Relations. According to McKnight, Moore played a key part in the growth of the Louisiana Region and will continue to do so in this enhanced position.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $24 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 305 full-service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com ; "Like" us on Facebook; follow us on [email protected]; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

About BXS Insurance

BXS Insurance is the fourth largest bank-owned insurance broker in the nation and is in the top 10 percent of brokers in the U.S based on total revenue. This large, nationally recognized firm has strategically grown to 30 offices across eight states. From small companies to organizations with more than 10,000 employees, BXSI delivers the highest standard in brokerage services. It has become an industry leader in commercial insurance, surety, employee benefits and private client brokerage services by investing in technology and human capital to expand service offerings and create a competitive advantage for clients.

