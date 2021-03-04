>
Articles 

Viking Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

March 04, 2021 | About: NAS:VKTX -3.96%

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2021

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that the company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Viking Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Viking Therapeutics, Inc.)

Details of the company's participation are as follows:

  • HC Wainwright Global Life Science Conference
    Details: Viking management will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in 1-on-1 meetings
    Conference dates: March 9-10, 2021
    Presentation Timing: Available online at 7:00 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
    Format: Virtual conference; webcast available
  • 33rd Annual Roth Conference
    Details: Viking management will participate in 1-on-1 meetings
    Conference Date: March 15-17, 2021
    Format: Virtual Conference
  • Oppenheimer's 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
    Details: Viking management will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in 1-on-1 meetings
    Conference Date: March 16-18, 2021
    Presentation Time/Date: 1:50 – 2:20 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, March 16, 2021
    Format: Virtual conference; webcast available

Webcasts of the H.C. Wainwright and Oppenheimer presentations may be accessed via a link on the Viking Therapeutics website in the Investors & Media section under Webcasts. Additionally, replays of the webcasts will be available on the Viking website following the conferences.

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives. The company's clinical programs include VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. In a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo. The company is also developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the potential treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). VK0214 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial. The company holds exclusive worldwide rights to a portfolio of five therapeutic programs, including those noted above, which are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

For more information about Viking Therapeutics, please visit www.vikingtherapeutics.com. Follow Viking on Twitter @Viking_VKTX.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-therapeutics-to-participate-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301240245.html

SOURCE Viking Therapeutics, Inc.


