Albemarle Corporation to Present at Goldman Sachs Chemical Intensity Days

March 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:ALB -3.73%

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 4, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that Eric Norris, President, Lithium, will present at the Goldman Sachs Chemical Intensity Days on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The webcast and presentation materials will be accessible at the time of the event through the Events and Presentations page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com.

About Albemarle Corporation
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-present-at-goldman-sachs-chemical-intensity-days-301241035.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation


