ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2021

March 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:ASR -4.49% MEX:ASURB -0.37%

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreased 53.4% in Mexico, 39.3% in Puerto Rico and 44.7% in Colombia

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, March 4, 2021

MEXICO CITY, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for February 2021 decreased 49.2% when compared to February 2020. Passenger traffic decreased 53.4% in Mexico, 39.3% in Puerto Rico and 44.7% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between February 1 through February 28, 2021 and from February 1 through February 29, 2020. Note that in 2020 there was one more day in relation to 2021. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary








February

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2020

2021


2020

2021

Mexico

2,913,166

1,357,493

(53.4)


5,973,719

3,069,083

(48.6)

Domestic Traffic

1,226,228

779,350

(36.4)


2,591,037

1,738,219

(32.9)

International Traffic

1,686,938

578,143

(65.7)


3,382,682

1,330,864

(60.7)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

792,317

481,270

(39.3)


1,680,329

1,012,899

(39.7)

Domestic Traffic

714,837

465,442

(34.9)


1,520,960

971,308

(36.1)

International Traffic

77,480

15,828

(79.6)


159,369

41,591

(73.9)

Colombia

981,943

543,380

(44.7)


2,086,517

1,145,969

(45.1)

Domestic Traffic

838,214

493,020

(41.2)


1,771,645

1,019,716

(42.4)

International Traffic

143,729

50,360

(65.0)


314,872

126,253

(59.9)

Total Traffic

4,687,426

2,382,143

(49.2)


9,740,565

5,227,951

(46.3)

Domestic Traffic

2,779,279

1,737,812

(37.5)


5,883,642

3,729,243

(36.6)

International Traffic

1,908,147

644,331

(66.2)


3,856,923

1,498,708

(61.1)









Mexico Passenger Traffic








February

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2020

2021


2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

1,226,228

779,350

(36.4)


2,591,037

1,738,219

(32.9)

CUN

Cancun

611,072

475,677

(22.2)


1,315,412

1,053,490

(19.9)

CZM

Cozumel

12,838

5,333

(58.5)


27,981

13,505

(51.7)

HUX

Huatulco

48,232

29,139

(39.6)


107,700

66,109

(38.6)

MID

Merida

213,360

92,974

(56.4)


437,945

208,890

(52.3)

MTT

Minatitlan

10,518

5,732

(45.5)


21,761

12,736

(41.5)

OAX

Oaxaca

94,359

40,631

(56.9)


195,675

91,328

(53.3)

TAP

Tapachula

30,671

21,983

(28.3)


65,796

52,833

(19.7)

VER

Veracruz

108,163

54,404

(49.7)


221,929

123,836

(44.2)

VSA

Villahermosa

97,015

53,477

(44.9)


196,838

115,492

(41.3)

International Traffic

1,686,938

578,143

(65.7)


3,382,682

1,330,864

(60.7)

CUN

Cancun

1,563,194

549,582

(64.8)


3,135,968

1,261,311

(59.8)

CZM

Cozumel

47,786

14,903

(68.8)


91,080

31,374

(65.6)

HUX

Huatulco

31,545

1,267

(96.0)


59,630

3,885

(93.5)

MID

Merida

22,870

5,380

(76.5)


45,877

13,079

(71.5)

MTT

Minatitlan

493

194

(60.6)


1,291

1,078

(16.5)

OAX

Oaxaca

13,592

3,132

(77.0)


30,533

9,732

(68.1)

TAP

Tapachula

538

271

(49.6)


2,108

1,087

(48.4)

VER

Veracruz

5,190

2,481

(52.2)


12,102

6,693

(44.7)

VSA

Villahermosa

1,730

933

(46.1)


4,093

2,625

(35.9)

Traffic Total Mexico

2,913,166

1,357,493

(53.4)


5,973,719

3,069,083

(48.6)

CUN

Cancun

2,174,266

1,025,259

(52.8)


4,451,380

2,314,801

(48.0)

CZM

Cozumel

60,624

20,236

(66.6)


119,061

44,879

(62.3)

HUX

Huatulco

79,777

30,406

(61.9)


167,330

69,994

(58.2)

MID

Merida

236,230

98,354

(58.4)


483,822

221,969

(54.1)

MTT

Minatitlan

11,011

5,926

(46.2)


23,052

13,814

(40.1)

OAX

Oaxaca

107,951

43,763

(59.5)


226,208

101,060

(55.3)

TAP

Tapachula

31,209

22,254

(28.7)


67,904

53,920

(20.6)

VER

Veracruz

113,353

56,885

(49.8)


234,031

130,529

(44.2)

VSA

Villahermosa

98,745

54,410

(44.9)


200,931

118,117

(41.2)










Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






February

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2020

2021


2020

2021

SJU Total

792,317

481,270

(39.3)


1,680,329

1,012,899

(39.7)

Domestic Traffic

714,837

465,442

(34.9)


1,520,960

971,308

(36.1)

International Traffic

77,480

15,828

(79.6)


159,369

41,591

(73.9)










Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







February

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2020

2021


2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

838,214

493,020

(41.2)


1,771,645

1,019,716

(42.4)

MDE

Rionegro

605,144

333,425

(44.9)


1,274,323

680,152

(46.6)

EOH

Medellin

88,389

60,533

(31.5)


184,422

127,914

(30.6)

MTR

Monteria

92,398

63,239

(31.6)


201,859

135,024

(33.1)

APO

Carepa

19,252

13,878

(27.9)


37,870

29,011

(23.4)

UIB

Quibdo

28,662

19,292

(32.7)


63,004

41,206

(34.6)

CZU

Corozal

4,369

2,653

(39.3)


10,167

6,409

(37.0)

International Traffic

143,729

50,360

(65.0)


314,872

126,253

(59.9)

MDE

Rionegro

143,729

50,360

(65.0)


314,872

126,253

(59.9)

EOH

Medellin








MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-


APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-


UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-


CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-


Traffic Total Colombia

981,943

543,380

(44.7)


2,086,517

1,145,969

(45.1)

MDE

Rionegro

748,873

383,785

(48.8)


1,589,195

806,405

(49.3)

EOH

Medellin

88,389

60,533

(31.5)


184,422

127,914

(30.6)

MTR

Monteria

92,398

63,239

(31.6)


201,859

135,024

(33.1)

APO

Carepa

19,252

13,878

(27.9)


37,870

29,011

(23.4)

UIB

Quibdo

28,662

19,292

(32.7)


63,004

41,206

(34.6)

CZU

Corozal

4,369

2,653

(39.3)


10,167

6,409

(37.0)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Contacts:

ASUR

Lic. Adolfo Castro

+52-55-5284-0408

[email protected]


InspIR Group

Susan Borinelli

+1-646-330-5907

[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-february-2021-301241060.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.


