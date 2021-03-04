ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2021

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreased 53.4% in Mexico, 39.3% in Puerto Rico and 44.7% in Colombia
MEXICO CITY, March 4, 2021
MEXICO CITY, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for February 2021 decreased 49.2% when compared to February 2020. Passenger traffic decreased 53.4% in Mexico, 39.3% in Puerto Rico and 44.7% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
This announcement reflects comparisons between February 1 through February 28, 2021 and from February 1 through February 29, 2020. Note that in 2020 there was one more day in relation to 2021. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
February
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2020
2021
2020
2021
Mexico
2,913,166
1,357,493
(53.4)
5,973,719
3,069,083
(48.6)
Domestic Traffic
1,226,228
779,350
(36.4)
2,591,037
1,738,219
(32.9)
International Traffic
1,686,938
578,143
(65.7)
3,382,682
1,330,864
(60.7)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
792,317
481,270
(39.3)
1,680,329
1,012,899
(39.7)
Domestic Traffic
714,837
465,442
(34.9)
1,520,960
971,308
(36.1)
International Traffic
77,480
15,828
(79.6)
159,369
41,591
(73.9)
Colombia
981,943
543,380
(44.7)
2,086,517
1,145,969
(45.1)
Domestic Traffic
838,214
493,020
(41.2)
1,771,645
1,019,716
(42.4)
International Traffic
143,729
50,360
(65.0)
314,872
126,253
(59.9)
Total Traffic
4,687,426
2,382,143
(49.2)
9,740,565
5,227,951
(46.3)
Domestic Traffic
2,779,279
1,737,812
(37.5)
5,883,642
3,729,243
(36.6)
International Traffic
1,908,147
644,331
(66.2)
3,856,923
1,498,708
(61.1)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
February
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2020
2021
2020
2021
Domestic Traffic
1,226,228
779,350
(36.4)
2,591,037
1,738,219
(32.9)
CUN
Cancun
611,072
475,677
(22.2)
1,315,412
1,053,490
(19.9)
CZM
Cozumel
12,838
5,333
(58.5)
27,981
13,505
(51.7)
HUX
Huatulco
48,232
29,139
(39.6)
107,700
66,109
(38.6)
MID
Merida
213,360
92,974
(56.4)
437,945
208,890
(52.3)
MTT
Minatitlan
10,518
5,732
(45.5)
21,761
12,736
(41.5)
OAX
Oaxaca
94,359
40,631
(56.9)
195,675
91,328
(53.3)
TAP
Tapachula
30,671
21,983
(28.3)
65,796
52,833
(19.7)
VER
Veracruz
108,163
54,404
(49.7)
221,929
123,836
(44.2)
VSA
Villahermosa
97,015
53,477
(44.9)
196,838
115,492
(41.3)
International Traffic
1,686,938
578,143
(65.7)
3,382,682
1,330,864
(60.7)
CUN
Cancun
1,563,194
549,582
(64.8)
3,135,968
1,261,311
(59.8)
CZM
Cozumel
47,786
14,903
(68.8)
91,080
31,374
(65.6)
HUX
Huatulco
31,545
1,267
(96.0)
59,630
3,885
(93.5)
MID
Merida
22,870
5,380
(76.5)
45,877
13,079
(71.5)
MTT
Minatitlan
493
194
(60.6)
1,291
1,078
(16.5)
OAX
Oaxaca
13,592
3,132
(77.0)
30,533
9,732
(68.1)
TAP
Tapachula
538
271
(49.6)
2,108
1,087
(48.4)
VER
Veracruz
5,190
2,481
(52.2)
12,102
6,693
(44.7)
VSA
Villahermosa
1,730
933
(46.1)
4,093
2,625
(35.9)
Traffic Total Mexico
2,913,166
1,357,493
(53.4)
5,973,719
3,069,083
(48.6)
CUN
Cancun
2,174,266
1,025,259
(52.8)
4,451,380
2,314,801
(48.0)
CZM
Cozumel
60,624
20,236
(66.6)
119,061
44,879
(62.3)
HUX
Huatulco
79,777
30,406
(61.9)
167,330
69,994
(58.2)
MID
Merida
236,230
98,354
(58.4)
483,822
221,969
(54.1)
MTT
Minatitlan
11,011
5,926
(46.2)
23,052
13,814
(40.1)
OAX
Oaxaca
107,951
43,763
(59.5)
226,208
101,060
(55.3)
TAP
Tapachula
31,209
22,254
(28.7)
67,904
53,920
(20.6)
VER
Veracruz
113,353
56,885
(49.8)
234,031
130,529
(44.2)
VSA
Villahermosa
98,745
54,410
(44.9)
200,931
118,117
(41.2)
Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
February
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2020
2021
2020
2021
SJU Total
792,317
481,270
(39.3)
1,680,329
1,012,899
(39.7)
Domestic Traffic
714,837
465,442
(34.9)
1,520,960
971,308
(36.1)
International Traffic
77,480
15,828
(79.6)
159,369
41,591
(73.9)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
February
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2020
2021
2020
2021
Domestic Traffic
838,214
493,020
(41.2)
1,771,645
1,019,716
(42.4)
MDE
Rionegro
605,144
333,425
(44.9)
1,274,323
680,152
(46.6)
EOH
Medellin
88,389
60,533
(31.5)
184,422
127,914
(30.6)
MTR
Monteria
92,398
63,239
(31.6)
201,859
135,024
(33.1)
APO
Carepa
19,252
13,878
(27.9)
37,870
29,011
(23.4)
UIB
Quibdo
28,662
19,292
(32.7)
63,004
41,206
(34.6)
CZU
Corozal
4,369
2,653
(39.3)
10,167
6,409
(37.0)
International Traffic
143,729
50,360
(65.0)
314,872
126,253
(59.9)
MDE
Rionegro
143,729
50,360
(65.0)
314,872
126,253
(59.9)
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
981,943
543,380
(44.7)
2,086,517
1,145,969
(45.1)
MDE
Rionegro
748,873
383,785
(48.8)
1,589,195
806,405
(49.3)
EOH
Medellin
88,389
60,533
(31.5)
184,422
127,914
(30.6)
MTR
Monteria
92,398
63,239
(31.6)
201,859
135,024
(33.1)
APO
Carepa
19,252
13,878
(27.9)
37,870
29,011
(23.4)
UIB
Quibdo
28,662
19,292
(32.7)
63,004
41,206
(34.6)
CZU
Corozal
4,369
2,653
(39.3)
10,167
6,409
(37.0)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
Contacts:
ASUR
Lic. Adolfo Castro
+52-55-5284-0408
|
InspIR Group
Susan Borinelli
+1-646-330-5907
