ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2021

MEXICO CITY, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for February 2021 decreased 49.2% when compared to February 2020. Passenger traffic decreased 53.4% in Mexico, 39.3% in Puerto Rico and 44.7% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between February 1 through February 28, 2021 and from February 1 through February 29, 2020. Note that in 2020 there was one more day in relation to 2021. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













February % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2020 2021

2020 2021 Mexico 2,913,166 1,357,493 (53.4)

5,973,719 3,069,083 (48.6) Domestic Traffic 1,226,228 779,350 (36.4)

2,591,037 1,738,219 (32.9) International Traffic 1,686,938 578,143 (65.7)

3,382,682 1,330,864 (60.7) San Juan, Puerto Rico 792,317 481,270 (39.3)

1,680,329 1,012,899 (39.7) Domestic Traffic 714,837 465,442 (34.9)

1,520,960 971,308 (36.1) International Traffic 77,480 15,828 (79.6)

159,369 41,591 (73.9) Colombia 981,943 543,380 (44.7)

2,086,517 1,145,969 (45.1) Domestic Traffic 838,214 493,020 (41.2)

1,771,645 1,019,716 (42.4) International Traffic 143,729 50,360 (65.0)

314,872 126,253 (59.9) Total Traffic 4,687,426 2,382,143 (49.2)

9,740,565 5,227,951 (46.3) Domestic Traffic 2,779,279 1,737,812 (37.5)

5,883,642 3,729,243 (36.6) International Traffic 1,908,147 644,331 (66.2)

3,856,923 1,498,708 (61.1)

















Mexico Passenger Traffic













February % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2020 2021

2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 1,226,228 779,350 (36.4)

2,591,037 1,738,219 (32.9) CUN Cancun 611,072 475,677 (22.2)

1,315,412 1,053,490 (19.9) CZM Cozumel 12,838 5,333 (58.5)

27,981 13,505 (51.7) HUX Huatulco 48,232 29,139 (39.6)

107,700 66,109 (38.6) MID Merida 213,360 92,974 (56.4)

437,945 208,890 (52.3) MTT Minatitlan 10,518 5,732 (45.5)

21,761 12,736 (41.5) OAX Oaxaca 94,359 40,631 (56.9)

195,675 91,328 (53.3) TAP Tapachula 30,671 21,983 (28.3)

65,796 52,833 (19.7) VER Veracruz 108,163 54,404 (49.7)

221,929 123,836 (44.2) VSA Villahermosa 97,015 53,477 (44.9)

196,838 115,492 (41.3) International Traffic 1,686,938 578,143 (65.7)

3,382,682 1,330,864 (60.7) CUN Cancun 1,563,194 549,582 (64.8)

3,135,968 1,261,311 (59.8) CZM Cozumel 47,786 14,903 (68.8)

91,080 31,374 (65.6) HUX Huatulco 31,545 1,267 (96.0)

59,630 3,885 (93.5) MID Merida 22,870 5,380 (76.5)

45,877 13,079 (71.5) MTT Minatitlan 493 194 (60.6)

1,291 1,078 (16.5) OAX Oaxaca 13,592 3,132 (77.0)

30,533 9,732 (68.1) TAP Tapachula 538 271 (49.6)

2,108 1,087 (48.4) VER Veracruz 5,190 2,481 (52.2)

12,102 6,693 (44.7) VSA Villahermosa 1,730 933 (46.1)

4,093 2,625 (35.9) Traffic Total Mexico 2,913,166 1,357,493 (53.4)

5,973,719 3,069,083 (48.6) CUN Cancun 2,174,266 1,025,259 (52.8)

4,451,380 2,314,801 (48.0) CZM Cozumel 60,624 20,236 (66.6)

119,061 44,879 (62.3) HUX Huatulco 79,777 30,406 (61.9)

167,330 69,994 (58.2) MID Merida 236,230 98,354 (58.4)

483,822 221,969 (54.1) MTT Minatitlan 11,011 5,926 (46.2)

23,052 13,814 (40.1) OAX Oaxaca 107,951 43,763 (59.5)

226,208 101,060 (55.3) TAP Tapachula 31,209 22,254 (28.7)

67,904 53,920 (20.6) VER Veracruz 113,353 56,885 (49.8)

234,031 130,529 (44.2) VSA Villahermosa 98,745 54,410 (44.9)

200,931 118,117 (41.2)

















Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









February % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2020 2021

2020 2021 SJU Total 792,317 481,270 (39.3)

1,680,329 1,012,899 (39.7) Domestic Traffic 714,837 465,442 (34.9)

1,520,960 971,308 (36.1) International Traffic 77,480 15,828 (79.6)

159,369 41,591 (73.9)

















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











February % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2020 2021

2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 838,214 493,020 (41.2)

1,771,645 1,019,716 (42.4) MDE Rionegro 605,144 333,425 (44.9)

1,274,323 680,152 (46.6) EOH Medellin 88,389 60,533 (31.5)

184,422 127,914 (30.6) MTR Monteria 92,398 63,239 (31.6)

201,859 135,024 (33.1) APO Carepa 19,252 13,878 (27.9)

37,870 29,011 (23.4) UIB Quibdo 28,662 19,292 (32.7)

63,004 41,206 (34.6) CZU Corozal 4,369 2,653 (39.3)

10,167 6,409 (37.0) International Traffic 143,729 50,360 (65.0)

314,872 126,253 (59.9) MDE Rionegro 143,729 50,360 (65.0)

314,872 126,253 (59.9) EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 981,943 543,380 (44.7)

2,086,517 1,145,969 (45.1) MDE Rionegro 748,873 383,785 (48.8)

1,589,195 806,405 (49.3) EOH Medellin 88,389 60,533 (31.5)

184,422 127,914 (30.6) MTR Monteria 92,398 63,239 (31.6)

201,859 135,024 (33.1) APO Carepa 19,252 13,878 (27.9)

37,870 29,011 (23.4) UIB Quibdo 28,662 19,292 (32.7)

63,004 41,206 (34.6) CZU Corozal 4,369 2,653 (39.3)

10,167 6,409 (37.0)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

