HOULTON, Maine, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, today published its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company's 2020 Annual Report can be viewed at:

https://www.katahdintrust.com/Shareholder-Relations#Financial-Reports

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with more than $937 million in assets and 16 banking offices that serve Aroostook, Penobscot, and Cumberland counties. The Bank has nearly 180 employees and, in 2020, was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the third year in a row. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/katahdin-bankshares-corp-posts-2020-annual-report-301241025.html

SOURCE Katahdin Bankshares Corp.