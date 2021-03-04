PR Newswire
OAK BROOK, Ill., March 4, 2021
OAK BROOK, Ill., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that Steven Grimes, chief executive officer, will present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference. The Company's presentation is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 11, 2021, and may be accessed via this webcast link.
ABOUT RPAI
Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 10 Warning Signs with NYSE:RPAI. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:RPAI 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:RPAI
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:RPAI
CONTACT INFORMATION
Michael Gaiden
Senior Vice President – Finance
Retail Properties of America, Inc.
(630) 634-4233
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-properties-of-america-inc-to-present-at-the-citi-2021-virtual-global-property-ceo-conference-301241033.html
SOURCE Retail Properties of America, Inc.