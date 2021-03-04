Trimas Corp (TRS) President and CEO Thomas A Amato Sold $810,995 of Shares

President and CEO of Trimas Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas A Amato (insider trades) sold 25,023 shares of TRS on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $32.41 a share. The total sale was $810,995.

TriMas Corp is an engineered and applied products company. It designs, manufactures, closure and dispensing systems, blind bolts, fasteners, rivets, gaskets, cylinders, natural-gas-powered engines and parts, and gas supplied to various industries. Trimas Corp has a market cap of $1.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $31.690000 with and P/S ratio of 1.81.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Robert J Zalupski sold 15,635 shares of TRS stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $32.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of TRS stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $31.61. The price of the stock has increased by 0.25% since.

Senior Vice Pres & Gen Counsel Joshua A Sherbin sold 32,259 shares of TRS stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $32.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.76% since.

Chairman Samuel Valenti Iii sold 20,000 shares of TRS stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $32.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.79% since.

Director Herbert K Parker sold 21,158 shares of TRS stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $32.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.46% since.

