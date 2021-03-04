Sunpower Corp (SPWR) EVP and CFO Manavendra Sial Sold $1.2 million of Shares

EVP and CFO of Sunpower Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Manavendra Sial (insider trades) sold 31,460 shares of SPWR on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $37.34 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.
SunPower Corp is engaged in the solar industry. The company's business includes designing, manufacturing, installation and ongoing maintenance and monitoring of solar products. Sunpower Corp has a market cap of $5.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $31.270000 with a P/E ratio of 12.93 and P/S ratio of 3.99.
CEO Recent Trades:
- Pres and CEO Thomas H Werner sold 37,850 shares of SPWR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $37.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.87% since.
- Pres and CEO Thomas H Werner sold 130,000 shares of SPWR stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $33.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.38% since.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with SPWR. Click here to check it out.
- SPWR 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of SPWR
- Peter Lynch Chart of SPWR
CFO Recent Trades:
- EVP and CFO Manavendra Sial sold 31,460 shares of SPWR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $37.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.26% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- EVP, Administration Douglas J. Richards sold 47,736 shares of SPWR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $37.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.26% since.
- Principal Accounting Officer Vichheka Heang sold 7,989 shares of SPWR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $37.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.26% since.
- Principal Accounting Officer Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SPWR stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $35.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.68% since.
For the complete insider trading history of SPWR, click here.