Sunpower Corp (SPWR) EVP and CFO Manavendra Sial Sold $1.2 million of Shares

EVP and CFO of Sunpower Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Manavendra Sial (insider trades) sold 31,460 shares of SPWR on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $37.34 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

SunPower Corp is engaged in the solar industry. The company's business includes designing, manufacturing, installation and ongoing maintenance and monitoring of solar products. Sunpower Corp has a market cap of $5.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $31.270000 with a P/E ratio of 12.93 and P/S ratio of 3.99.

CEO Recent Trades:

Pres and CEO Thomas H Werner sold 37,850 shares of SPWR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $37.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.87% since.

Pres and CEO Thomas H Werner sold 130,000 shares of SPWR stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $33.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.38% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Manavendra Sial sold 31,460 shares of SPWR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $37.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.26% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Administration Douglas J. Richards sold 47,736 shares of SPWR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $37.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.26% since.

Principal Accounting Officer Vichheka Heang sold 7,989 shares of SPWR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $37.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.26% since.

Principal Accounting Officer Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SPWR stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $35.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.68% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SPWR, click here