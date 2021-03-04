Limestone Announces Appointment of Director, Engagement of Investor Relations Firm and Grant of Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / The Limestone Boat Company Limited (TSXV:LLO) (formerly LL One Inc.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. David Grandin has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board").

Mr. Grandin has over 20 years of experience building teams and growing businesses. Mr. Grandin has founded four companies and combines a strong entrepreneurial skill set with an extensive background in software and integrated system development, digital media solutions and sports-related technology. Mr. Grandin has a Bachelor's of Science in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA in High Technology from Northeastern University.

The Company is also pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has entered into a consulting agreement with Venture North Capital Inc. ("Venture North") to provide strategic marketing, investor relations and business consulting services. Venture North is a Toronto based capital markets consulting firm specializing in executing strategic investor outreach campaigns.

The agreement with Venture North has an initial term of 3-months and, if renewed, will be automatically renewed for 3-month terms until such time as it is terminated on 60 days' notice. Pursuant to the terms of the consulting agreement, the Company will pay a monthly cash fee and has agreed to issue 400,000 options to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"), with an exercise price at $0.30. Of the options issued to Venture North, 100,000 vest immediately and an additional 100,000 options will vest on each of September 1, 2021, March 1, 2022, and September 1, 2022.

Additionally, the Company announces the Board has approved the grant of 1,000,000 options to purchase Common Shares to certain directors. The options have an exercise price of $0.30 and expire in 5 years, with 25% vesting on issuance, and an additional 25% vesting on each of September 1, 2021, March 1, 2022 and September 1, 2022. The grant of options is subject to Exchange approval.

Early Warning Requirements - Taylor Hanson

Taylor Hanson announces his intention to file an early warning report in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers for securities of the Company.

Mr. Hanson intends to file an early warning report in connection with the acquisition of 10,000,000 Common Shares in connection with the Qualifying Transaction. Mr. Hanson is the Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Qualifying Transaction, Mr. Hanson did not, directly or indirectly, hold any shares of the Company. Immediately following the closing of the Qualifying Transaction, Mr. Hanson holds, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 10,000,000 Common Shares (representing 10.21% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares).

The Common Shares held by Mr. Hanson, directly or indirectly, are subject to an applicable Exchange escrow time based release schedule, as more particularly described in the Filing Statement.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Hanson may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Common Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, "Securities") of the Company in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of his Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors, subject to applicable escrow restrictions. A copy of the early warning report will be filed by Mr. Hanson in connection with the Qualifying Transaction and will be available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

About Limestone

The Limestone Boat Company Limited is a North American designer and manufacturer of recreational and commercial powerboats. Limestone is a heritage brand with a 35-year legacy, renowned for its timeless design, big water performance, quality manufacturing and durability. Crafted in a centrally-located manufacturing facility in Tennessee, Limestone features an evolved and expanded product line that will appeal to a growing number of boaters coast to coast. The Company's head office is located at 65 A Hurontario St., Collingwood, Ontario L9Y 2L7.

