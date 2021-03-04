ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Severn Bancorp, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI). Stockholders will receive $1.59 and 0.6207 shares of Shore Bancshares common stock for each share of Severn Bancorp stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $146 million and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of Severn Bancorp, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/svbi/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

