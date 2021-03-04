>
Articles 

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SNCA, HEC, CNIG, and CHNG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

March 04, 2021 | About: NAS:CHNG NAS:HEC NAS:SNCA OTCPK:CNIG

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Leading BioSciences, Inc. ("LBS"). Under the terms of the agreement, LBS shareholders will receive shares of SNCA, resulting in LBS stockholders owning a majority of the combined company, with SNCA shareholders owning just 26.2% of the surviving combined entity. If you own SNCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/snca/

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: HEC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: HEC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Talkspace. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HEC will acquire Talkspace through a reverse merger that will result in Talkspace becoming a publicly traded company. If you own HEC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/hec/

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTCQX: CNIG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTCQX: CNIG), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Argo Infrastructure Partners, LP. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CNIG shareholders will receive only $24.75 in cash for each share of CNIG common stock that they hold. If you own CNIG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cnig/

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CHNG shareholders will receive only $25.75 in cash for each share of CHNG common stock they hold. If you own CHNG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/chng/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-snca-hec-cnig-and-chng-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301241167.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


