Dada Group Joined Shanghai's New Year Shopping Season Campaign and Announced Livestreaming Partnership with Unilever

March 04, 2021 | About: NAS:DADA -7.65%

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, March 4, 2021

SHANGHAI, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada" or the "Company"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that the Company joined Shanghai's "New Year Shopping Season" marketing event during this year's Chinese New Year Festival and signed an agreement to host livestream shopping events with Unilever, a global leader in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

Shanghai's "New Year Shopping Season" marketing event was hosted by the Municipal Commission of Commerce from December 18th, 2020 to February 18th, 2021. During this time, there were more than 70 integrated marketing events and 16 events for the new year countdown to promote consumption. As the representative enterprise of Shanghai's online economy, and leveraging the advantages of Dada's on-demand retail platform JDDJ, Dada Group worked with more than 100,000 retail stores and top FMCG brands throughout the Chinese New Year Shopping Festival, offering consumers vouchers worth more than 100 million yuan and many promotion events in Shanghai.

JDDJ's Chinese New Year Shopping Festival ran from mid-December to mid-February, offering special sales promotions on items including: festival gifts and seasonal products, oil and rice, dairy and fresh food, personal care and household cleaning, beverages and wine, digital products and mobile phones, flowers and cakes, and other daily necessities. The platform also brought new digital retail experiences and promoted online consumption to shoppers across the country.

At the ceremony for Shanghai's New Year Shopping Season, Dada Group and Unilever also announced their partnership to host livestreaming e-commerce events. Dada Group first piloted the one-hour livestreaming e-commerce in early 2020, where attendees could watch streams of various promotions on popular products, view demos, share feedback and make purchases in real time. Orders during the event were immediately sent out from a store close to the buyer (generally less than five kilometers away) and delivered by Dada riders within one hour. Since the initial pilot, Dada Group has collaborated with many top brands, including Unilever, to host livestreaming e-commerce sessions, driving sales growth for brands and retailers.

Since the beginning of 2020, Dada Group and Unilever have achieved excellent marketing influence and sales growth through livestreaming e-commerce. On April 25 2020, Dada and Unilever partnered with local Shanghai shopping TV channel, OCJ, to host a livestreaming event. Viewership exceeded 358,000 people and 80% of participants ordered products during the livestream and reported a positive shopping experience. Additionally, JDDJ has also created many platform-exclusive marketing events such as "Super Brand Day" and "Super Fan Day," offering holistic support for the marketing of FMCG brands on its O2O channels.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dada-group-joined-shanghais-new-year-shopping-season-campaign-and-announced-livestreaming-partnership-with-unilever-301241203.html

SOURCE Dada Group


