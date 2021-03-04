Blackstone Group L.P. Buys Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, PG&E Corp, ONEOK Inc, Sells Vivint Solar Inc, TC Energy Corp, The Michaels Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Blackstone Group L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, PG&E Corp, ONEOK Inc, Enbridge Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, sells Vivint Solar Inc, TC Energy Corp, The Michaels Inc, Sempra Energy, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackstone Group L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Blackstone Group L.P. owns 196 stocks with a total value of $27.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PRAX, FE, CCIV, AJAX.U, ED, PLD, AVLR, BEKE, CYRX, ARRY, HAACU, CRHC, FOUR, GSAH, STPK, SHC, MAAC, CCV.U, CMLF, CFIVU, PRPB, SEAH, FGNA, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, CBAH.U, RSI, RTP, OM, AACQ, TREB, IQ, OCA.U, OZON, MRACU, SPNV, FTIV, NOACU, UPST, CAP.U, WISH, AGC, SPRQ.U, IPOE, HTPA.U, DGNR, MOTV.U, COOLU, VIIAU, ARBGU, LNFA.U, TEKKU, ALGM, SNPR, XOP, DMYD, LFTR, SFT, DCRB, GHVIU, KEYUF, RAACU, IPPLF, DGNS, RTPZ.U, KWAC.U, NGL, DMYI.U, TSIAU, CHPM, IPOD, GPP, ASAQ, SE, MASS, OMP, MMLP, SVOKU, TELL, CVA,
- Added Positions: PCG, OKE, ENB, CRWD, SNOW, EPD, WES, DCP, PAGP, CNP, LNG, TCP, AVTR, NS, MPLX, PBA, TRGP, ZI, NEP, NBLX, RETA, PAA, NEE, FSK, PACK, SUMO, FROG, PCGU, CD, CWEN.A, ENBL, BXMT, USDP, FSKR, DKL, ENLC,
- Reduced Positions: TRP, SRE, WMB, KRC, ETRN, ET, KMI, PSXP, FNF, ALNY, BILL, SDGR, AM, MMP, PSTH, AZEK, HESM, SHLX, ALTM, BPMP, PBFX, RTLR, GEL, HEP, CEQP, MIC,
- Sold Out: VSLR, MIK, NET, BFT.U, CCIV.U, CZR, CXP, AIV, VNO, ARE, GSAH.U, CRHC.U, PACB, WPF.U, PRPB.U, NEEPQ, RPRX, CMLFU, GDRX, WMG, RTP.U, TREB.U, CCXX, AACQU, HECCU, PINS, ZGNX, KDP, FGNA.U, FSLR, PLMR, LSPD, XPEV, BNL, SNPR.U, GOCO, CRSR, DGNR.U, RXT, HPX.U, QELLU, HOV, NEX, TME, DMYT, CNX, OMCL, SRGA, FRTA, TALO, PHR, DFNS.U, CHPMU, SPT, SCVX.U, KC, ETTX, JILL, MR, PRO, CMCT,
- Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) - 206,032,121 shares, 26.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) - 246,387,590 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio.
- Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT) - 117,366,254 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio.
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 67,919,543 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 73,300,654 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.25 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $32.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 8,501,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,243,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ajax I (AJAX.U)
Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $11.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,625,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.65 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $66.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $101.07. The stock is now traded at around $95.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 323,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 166.44%. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 47,578,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 282.04%. The purchase prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 7,419,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 40.26%. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $35.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,812,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08. The stock is now traded at around $192.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 49.91%. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $249.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 802,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)
Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 153.04%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $11.54. The stock is now traded at around $19.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,241,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR)
Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $34.28.Sold Out: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)
Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.43 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $10.16.Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $41.75 and $86.56, with an estimated average price of $65.94.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)
Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $11.93.Sold Out: Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP)
Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $10.43 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $12.75.Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $44.82 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $62.8.Reduced: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Blackstone Group L.P. reduced to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 46.67%. The sale prices were between $38.83 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $42.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Blackstone Group L.P. still held 6,271,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Blackstone Group L.P. reduced to a holding in Sempra Energy by 98.78%. The sale prices were between $120.5 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $128.81. The stock is now traded at around $116.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Blackstone Group L.P. still held 18,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Blackstone Group L.P. reduced to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 25.26%. The sale prices were between $18.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $24.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Blackstone Group L.P. still held 23,199,654 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)
Blackstone Group L.P. reduced to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 37.56%. The sale prices were between $46.46 and $64.31, with an estimated average price of $56.31. The stock is now traded at around $64.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Blackstone Group L.P. still held 3,511,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)
Blackstone Group L.P. reduced to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 73.65%. The sale prices were between $6.74 and $8.87, with an estimated average price of $7.98. The stock is now traded at around $7.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Blackstone Group L.P. still held 3,526,587 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)
Blackstone Group L.P. reduced to a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP by 57.1%. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $26.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Blackstone Group L.P. still held 1,322,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.
