Blackstone Group L.P. Buys Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, PG&E Corp, ONEOK Inc, Sells Vivint Solar Inc, TC Energy Corp, The Michaels Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Blackstone Group L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, PG&E Corp, ONEOK Inc, Enbridge Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, sells Vivint Solar Inc, TC Energy Corp, The Michaels Inc, Sempra Energy, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackstone Group L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Blackstone Group L.P. owns 196 stocks with a total value of $27.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Blackstone Group L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackstone+group+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) - 206,032,121 shares, 26.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) - 246,387,590 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT) - 117,366,254 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 67,919,543 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 73,300,654 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.25 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $32.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 8,501,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,243,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $11.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,625,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.65 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $66.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $101.07. The stock is now traded at around $95.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 323,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 166.44%. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 47,578,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 282.04%. The purchase prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 7,419,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 40.26%. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $35.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,812,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08. The stock is now traded at around $192.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 49.91%. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $249.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 802,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 153.04%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $11.54. The stock is now traded at around $19.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,241,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $34.28.

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.43 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $10.16.

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $41.75 and $86.56, with an estimated average price of $65.94.

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $11.93.

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $10.43 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $12.75.

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $44.82 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $62.8.

Blackstone Group L.P. reduced to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 46.67%. The sale prices were between $38.83 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $42.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Blackstone Group L.P. still held 6,271,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. reduced to a holding in Sempra Energy by 98.78%. The sale prices were between $120.5 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $128.81. The stock is now traded at around $116.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Blackstone Group L.P. still held 18,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. reduced to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 25.26%. The sale prices were between $18.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $24.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Blackstone Group L.P. still held 23,199,654 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. reduced to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 37.56%. The sale prices were between $46.46 and $64.31, with an estimated average price of $56.31. The stock is now traded at around $64.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Blackstone Group L.P. still held 3,511,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. reduced to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 73.65%. The sale prices were between $6.74 and $8.87, with an estimated average price of $7.98. The stock is now traded at around $7.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Blackstone Group L.P. still held 3,526,587 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. reduced to a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP by 57.1%. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $26.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Blackstone Group L.P. still held 1,322,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.