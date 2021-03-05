>
Moody's Analytics Wins IFRS 9 Solution Provider of the Year

March 05, 2021


Moody’s Analytics has won [url="]IFRS+9+Solution+Provider+of+the+Year[/url] in the 2021 Insurance Asset Risk Awards. It is the latest recognition for our capabilities in this space following wins for [url="]IFRS+9+%26ndash%3B+Enterprise+Solution+of+the+Year[/url] and [url="]IFRS+9+%26ndash%3B+ECL+Modelling+Solution+of+the+Year[/url] at last year’s Risk Technology Awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304006204/en/

Central to our offering for insurers is the [url="]ImpairmentStudio%26trade%3B+for+IFRS+9[/url] solution, a cloud-based platform that brings together our award-winning economic scenarios, data, models, and enterprise software. Financial institutions use it to automate the credit loss impairment calculations mandated by the new IFRS 9 accounting standard.



For insurers, these new financial reporting requirements call for much more granular data than was previously needed. The Moody’s Analytics offering helps them access and use all of the required data while managing and monitoring their expected credit losses.



“The last year has shown us how quickly expected credit losses under IFRS 9 can change,” said Eric Ebel, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “With that economic uncertainty persisting, our customers are looking to our impairment tools—and credible forecasts—to meet the new standard and to strengthen their decision-making processes. We’re proud to again be recognized for the strength of our IFRS 9 offering.”



About Moody’s Analytics



Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our [url="]website[/url] or connect with us on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].



Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $5.4 billion in 2020, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304006204/en/


