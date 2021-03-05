>
BJ's Wholesale Club Adds Online EBT Payment Option for In-Club Pickup and Curbside Pickup Orders in Select States

March 05, 2021


[url="]BJ%26rsquo%3Bs+Wholesale+Club[/url] (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced that it now accepts EBT payments for SNAP eligible items on BJs.com for in-club pickup and curbside pickup orders in Florida and North Carolina.



BJ’s members in these states can now seamlessly shop for their groceries on BJs.com for in-club pickup or contactless curbside pickup and use their EBT card for SNAP eligible items at checkout. The retailer’s easy two-step checkout process for online EBT payment also includes the option to check card balance and the ability to use multiple payment options.



“We’re committed to providing our members with essential products and fresh food for their families at an incredible value,” said Monica Schwartz, senior vice president, Chief Digital Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “It’s never been more important to offer our members convenient shopping options and we’re thrilled to launch online EBT payment to give our members more flexibility to shop their way.”



BJ’s partnered with the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Services and Worldpay from FIS, a leading provider of financial technology solutions for merchants, to add SNAP EBT to BJs.com for in-club pickup and curbside pickup orders as part of the SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot. BJ’s plans to roll out online EBT payments for in-club pickup and curbside pickup orders by spring 2021 to all locations in states participating in the [url="]SNAP+Online+Purchasing+Pilot[/url].



Members interested in learning more about how to use their EBT card to shop on BJs.com for in-club pickup and curbside pickup can visit [url="]BJs.com%2Fhelp%2Febt%2F[/url].



Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by visiting [url="]BJs.com[/url].



About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.



Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 221 clubs and 151 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.



The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

