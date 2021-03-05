Alkame Holdings Inc. to Acquire Texas Based PPE Distributor

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded health & wellness holding company, is pleased to announce that the company is in final negotiations to acquire DistributorCorp LLC, a Texas based PPE distribution company.

DistributorCorp will assist Alkame in expanding the company's distribution channels and feature Alkame's proprietary formulations and partnerships for the manufacturing, sales, and distribution of 3 specialized PPE products. The company expects to have the website and online purchasing portal available in the coming days.

Alkame manufactures a premium Gel Hand Sanitizer in various sizes with a uniquely soothing blue color, made with Aloe Vera, Menthol, and Eucalyptus. DistributorCorp will also be selling 4 milliliter packets of a combination hand wash and hand sanitizer "all-in-one" that contains isopropyl alcohol and green tea. The company will also feature masks in 3 & 4 layers, as well as a patent pending 5-layer mask with patent pending protection that meets and exceeds medical grade standards and holds a European Nations Certification. More products are under development for later this year.

"The company plans to utilize this acquisition to establish a distribution organization targeting our own brands in the marketplace and will also strengthen our direct communications with customers", stated Alkame CEO Robert Eakle.

"Our new website is www.distributorcorp.com and will be live within the coming days and we will announce its launch with a phenomenal promotion campaign". Eakle continued, "The acquisition of DistributorCorp will provide us an additional revenue stream as we begin to roll out some of our own branded products. We will also offer products from select partners we co-pack for. DistributorCorp fits nicely into our long-term goals by providing this avenue for consumers to access our products, something that has been missing over the last few years while we worked on establishing the utilization of our technology as the base solution for all sorts of companies with various liquid based consumer products. We very much look forward to this welcomed addition to the Alkame family".

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company that operates with a focus in four distinct sectors: health and wellness, technology, manufacturing, and distribution. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture and distribute products with an emphasis on an enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology with several unique properties. The water technology is supported by four independent human clinical studies. There are a multitude of product applications we currently, or have capability to, utilize with our proprietary technology to produce and/or add value to, including but not limited to, consumer beverages, CBD/hemp products, pet products, horticulture, agriculture and aquaculture applications, hand sanitizers. Alkame also distributes personal protective equipment (PPE), a necessary line of premium products in today's world.

