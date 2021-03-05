Spark Power to Restate Quarterly Financial Statements

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. ("Spark Power" or the "Company") (TSX: SPG) announces it will refile its interim financial statements for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020, as they are being amended and restated to reflect certain adjustments. The amendment and restatement include reclassifying certain amounts of the Company's long-term debt attributable to its credit facilities as current debt and updating note disclosure relating to the Company's debt and its maturity and other related matters. This amendment and restatement does not change the results of operations during the period, or the total assets and liabilities as of the period-end reported by the Company.

The Company will also refile its amended and restated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Please refer to the amended and restated financial statements and MD&A that will be refiled on SEDAR and expected to be available for review next week.

