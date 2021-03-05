QIAGEN Announces 20-F Annual Report Filing for 2020 Results

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced today that it has filed its annual report, including its audited consolidated financial statements on Form 20-F, for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The document can be accessed on QIAGEN’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.qiagen.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-reports[/url]QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of December 31, 2020, QIAGEN employed more than 5,600 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.qiagen.com[/url].Source: QIAGEN N.V.Category: Financial

