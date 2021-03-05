>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Universal Electronics Inc. to Host Investor Day on March 19

March 05, 2021 | About: NAS:UEIC +1.93%


[url="]Universal+Electronics+Inc.+%28UEI%29+%28NASDAQ%3A+UEIC%29[/url], the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, will host a virtual Investor Day on Friday, March 19, 2021. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET.



During this three-hour Investor Day event, Paul Arling, Chairman and CEO, and members of UEI’s leadership team will share the company’s vision, strategy and financial outlook, as well as offer guidance on the trends and opportunities in the company’s business channels. Attendees will get a look at UEI’s latest product and technology solutions designed to blend entertainment and smart home experiences. UEI’s leadership team will be available to answer questions throughout the event.



Participants can pre-register to attend UEI’s Investor Day [url="]here.[/url] A recording of the webcast will be available for replay on the [url="]Investor+section+of+UEI%26rsquo%3Bs+website[/url] for one year.



About Universal Electronics



Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit [url="]www.uei.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005109/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)