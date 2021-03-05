Romeo Power Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering large-scale electrification solutions for complex commercial applications, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 30th. This release will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Participating on the call will be Lionel Selwood, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lauren Webb, Chief Financial Officer, of Romeo Power.The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events Calendar page of Romeo Power’s Investor Relations website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.romeopower.com%2F[/url]. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for twelve months following the call.Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is an energy technology leader delivering large-scale electrification solutions for complex commercial applications. The company’s suite of advanced hardware, combined with its innovative battery management system, delivers the safety, performance, reliability and configurability its customers need to succeed. Romeo Power's 113,000 square-foot manufacturing facility brings its flexible design and development process inhouse to pack the most energy dense modules on the market. To keep up with everything Romeo Power, please follow the company on social @romeopowerinc or visit [url="]www.romeopower.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005095/en/