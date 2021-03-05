>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Trevena to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 9, 2021

March 05, 2021 | About: TRVN +2.4%

--

Company to host conference call on March 9th, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET

--

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. ( TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, prior to the market open on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day, featuring remarks by Carrie Bourdow, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bob Yoder, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Demitrack, M.D., SVP and Chief Medical Officer, and Barry Shin, SVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Additionally, Dr. Gregory Hammer, Professor of Anesthesiology, Stanford University Medical Center, will be providing additional remarks on the role of OLINVYK™ (oliceridine) injection in acute pain management and key considerations in the formulary review process at his institution.

Title:Trevena Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast
Date:Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Time:8:00 a.m. ET
Conference
Call Details:		Toll-Free: 855-465-0180
International: 484-756-4313
Conference ID: 7276985
Webcast:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z467y594

The webcast will be available starting 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be accessible following the conclusion of the live broadcast on the company’s website at https://www.trevena.com/investors/events-presentations/ir-calendar.

The Company today also announced that Carrie Bourdow will participate on a panel hosted by Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Former FDA Commissioner (2017-2019), as part of the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference. Additional details are below:

Title:Reimbursement and Pricing – Pre- and Post-Commercialization Considerations
Date:Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Time:1:00 p.m. ET
Webcast:https://journey.ct.events/view/77c19841-d2aa-433e-8447-a47e4dde66de

About Trevena
Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., OLINVYK™ (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company also has four novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, and TRV027 for acute lung injury / abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients. The Company has also identified TRV045, a novel S1P receptor modulator that may offer a new, non-opioid approach to treating a variety of CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.trevena.com.

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry - Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
(617) 430-7576

Company Contact:
Bob Yoder
SVP and Chief Commercial Officer
Trevena, Inc.
(610) 354-8840


ti?nf=ODE4NTA1NyM0MDUwMDIwIzIwMDUwMzQ=
d44de05a-045e-4929-abb1-844273b1ae7a

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)