Danaos Corporation Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

March 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:DAC -0.32%


Danaos Corporation (NYSE: [url="]DAC[/url]), one of the world’s largest independent owners of containerships, announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on the Company's website, [url="]www.danaos.com[/url].



Alternatively, shareholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Company using the contact details provided at the end of this press release.



About Danaos Corporation



Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our current fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 TEUs, including five vessels owned by Gemini Shipholdings Corporation, a joint venture, ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Our fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".



Visit our website at [url="]%3Ci%3Ewww.danaos.com%3C%2Fi%3E[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005250/en/


