LGI Homes Expands Presence in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. today announced the opening of two communities in the greater Albuquerque area, Volterra Village and De La Reina.



“The real estate market is booming across the country, and real estate in Albuquerque is no exception,” said Chris Kelly, division president of the company’s West division. “We are excited to help meet the demand of customers looking to own a new home with a brand-new community in Belen, De La Reina, and a return to the thriving community of Volterra Village in east Albuquerque.”

LGI Homes recently reopened for sales at Volterra Village, a townhome community just ten minutes east of downtown in the Sandia Foothills. After experiencing success by selling out of all available inventory, LGI Homes purchased the remaining 46 lots and commenced sales in early February. Townhomes at Volterra Village offer low-maintenance style living and a host of perks not found in your average townhome. Two-car garages, private yards and second-story balconies are included with every home. Also found at Volterra Village is a brand-new city park that includes a children’s playground, picnic area, swing set and more. New homes at Volterra Village start in the $250s.

De La Reina is LGI’s newest Albuquerque community and is located near Los Lunas in Belen. With convenient access to I-25, residents will enjoy peaceful, relaxed living in this quiet community. Within minutes of the community are several parks and amenities for the whole family such as Eagle Park, Whitfield Wildlife Conservation Area and more. At De La Reina, single family homes with three and four bedrooms are available for purchase. Each home includes an open-concept layout, private master suite and chef-ready kitchen. New homes at De La Reina start in the $200s.

Both communities offer LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. This suite of upgrades offers enhanced style, energy efficiency and convenience that today’s homebuyers appreciate. Kitchens include stainless steel, Whirlpool® appliances, LED flush mount ENERGY STAR lighting, and Moen faucets. Also included in the kitchen are glimmering granite countertops, beautiful wood cabinetry with crown molding and a USB charging outlet for easy charging of your devices. Other high-tech features include programmable thermostats and Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers.

Quick move-in opportunities are available at both Volterra Village and De La Reina. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/Albuquerque. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, information centers are open for tours by appointment only and are in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

