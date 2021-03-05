Myers Industries Announces Quarterly Dividend

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share payable on April 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 18, 2021.

