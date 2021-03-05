>
Agile Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

March 05, 2021 | About: AGRX +2.24%

PRINCETON, N.J., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Altomari will present at two investor conferences in March.

  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
    • On demand beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET
  • Oppenheimer 31st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
    • Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. ET

Presentations from each conference will be webcast on the Investors section of the Agile Therapeutics website at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations. Each archived webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
Agile Therapeutics is a forward-looking women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol), a transdermal system, is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

Contact:
Matt Riley
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
[email protected]

