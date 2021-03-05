Rexford Industrial to Present at the 2021 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer, Co-Chief Executive Officers, will present at the 2021 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 3:30 PM Eastern time. Prior to the conference, the Company will post an updated investor presentation to its investor relations website at ir.rexfordindustrial.com.

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 253 properties with approximately 31.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

