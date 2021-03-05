Purple Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

LEHI, Utah, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple") the leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, today announced that the Company is participating in the BofA Securities 2021 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference on March 9, 2021. Management's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for 1:30 pm Eastern Time.

Purple is also participating in the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference on March 10, 2021. Management's fireside chat presentation is scheduled for 4:00 pm Eastern Time

Live webcasts of both presentations will be available at https://investors.purple.com/.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.

