5 Industrial Stocks Outperforming the Market

the following guru-owned industrial stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months through March 5.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has a market cap of $139.10 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 53.11% over the past year.

As of Friday, the share price was 95% above the 52-week low and 10% below the 52-week high.

The parcel delivery company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 39.09% and return on assets of 2.2% are outperforming 58% of companies in the in the transportation industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.23.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)'s foundation with 0.52% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.37% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.36%.

Union Pacific

With a market cap of $138.14 billion, Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 6.50% over the past 12 months.

As of Friday, the share price was 96.26% above the 52-week low and 6.80% below the 52-week high.

The U.S. railroad has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 31.57% and return on assets of 8.53% are outperforming 91% of companies in the transportation industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.07.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.64% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.46% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.37%.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has a market cap of $117.19 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 49.06% over the past year.

As of Friday, the price was 145.61% above the 52-week low and 5.19% below the 52-week high.

The heavy equipment manufacturer has a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 20.59% and return on assets of 3.88% are outperforming 67% of companies in the farm and heavy construction machinery industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.25.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Gates' firm with 2.07% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 1.14% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.94%.

Deere

With a market cap of $107.53 billion, Deere & Co. (DE) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 92.32% over the past 12 months.

As of Friday, the price was 223% above the 52-week low and 5.57% below the 52-week high.

The company, which manufactures agricultural equipment, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 27.15% and return on assets of 4.59% are outperforming 72% of companies in the farm and heavy construction machinery industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.17.

The company's largest guru shareholder is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.82% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.61%, Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19%.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) has a market cap of $79.18 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 5.87% over the past 12 months.

As of Friday, the price was 71.15% above the 52-week low and 4.04% below the 52-week high.

The company has a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 18.82% and return on assets of 7.79% are outperforming 91% of companies in the transportation industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.04.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Gates with 2.39% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technollogies with 0.05% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned

