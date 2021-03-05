>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2544) 

A Trio of Stocks that Represent Potential Bargains

Their valuations are more appealing than most peers

March 05, 2021 | About: GFF +0.69% EBIX -1.11% FNF -0.62%

As of March 4, the three stocks below appear undervalued by the market, as their price-earnings ratios without non-recurring items (NRI) trade below 20 while their price-earnings to growth (PEG) ratios stand near 1.

Furthermore, these stocks have received positive recommendation ratings from the community of sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

Griffon Corp

The first company that qualifies is Griffon Corp (NYSE:GFF), a New York-based manufacturer and seller of various tools and accessories, including home and building products as well as professional and defense electronics products.

As of March 4, the price-earnings ratio without NRI is 16.36, which is more appealing than the industry median of 26.21, while the PEG ratio of 1.04 is also more appealing than the industry median of 2.47.

The stock had net earnings of $1.50 per share for the trailing 12 months that ended in December 2020 and a five-year Ebitda growth rate of 15.70%.

On March 4, the closing price was $24.58 per share. The share price has risen by 46.22% over the past year for a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a 52-week range of $9.15 to $27.53.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

As of March, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommended a median rating of buy and an average target price of $30.67 per share for the stock.

Ebix Inc

The second company that qualifies is Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX), a Johns Creek, Georgia-based provider of on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to several industries in the U.S. and internationally. These industries include financial services, healthcare and e-learning.

As of March 4, the price-earnings ratio without NRI is 7.91, which is more compelling than the industry median of 31.37, while the PEG ratio is 0.44, which appeals more than the industry median of 2.18.

The stock had net earnings of $3.08 per share for the trailing 12 months that ended in September 2020 and a five-year Ebitda growth rate of 18.10%.

The closing price on March 4 was $24.35 per share. The share price has increased by 2.7% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $753.94 million and a 52-week range of $8.75 to $64.14.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and of 10 out of 10 for its profitability.

As of March, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for the stock and have established an average target price of $54.75 per share.

Fidelity National Financial

The third company that qualifies is Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF), a Jacksonville, Florida-based financial services company focusing on providing various insurance products to consumers, businesses and industries in the United States.

As of March 4, the price-earnings ratio without NRI is 7.45, which is appealing more than the industry median of 13.25, while the PEG ratio trades at 0.61, which is also more appealing than the industry median of 1.77.

The stock had net earnings of $5 per share for the trailing 12 months that ended in December 2020 and a five-year Ebitda growth rate of 12.20%.

The closing price on March 4 was $37.23 per share. The share price decreased by 13.66% over the past year for a market capitalization of $10.84 billion and a 52-week range of $19 to $46.23.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and of 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

As of March, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy with an average target price of $50.20 per share for the stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)