Splunk Vice President of Americas & Public Sector Frank Dimina Named a 2021 FCW Federal 100 Award Winner

March 05, 2021 | About: NAS:SPLK -2.82%


[url="]Splunk+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced that Frank Dimina, Splunk’s Vice President of Americas & Public Sector, has been honored by leading federal technology news outlet [url="]FCW[/url] as a recipient of the 2021 Federal 100 Award. The Federal 100 Awards recognize individuals from government and industry for technical know-how, innovative ideas and leadership acumen in federal IT. A full list of this year’s winners can be found [url="]here[/url].



A Splunker since 2016, Dimina has spent the past year working with customers to understand how they can bring data to their mission, solve their biggest challenges and keep operations running smoothly amid COVID-19. In 2020, Frank played a critical role in the deployment of [url="]Splunk+Remote+Work+Insights+[/url](RWI), a free tool helping customers safely and effectively transform operations overnight to sustain a remote workforce.



“Frank is a strategic and collaborative leader who empowers his team to execute short term objectives with a long term vision,” said Christian Smith, chief revenue officer, Splunk. “As a champion for customers, Frank is a key leader between the Beltway and Silicon Valley, helping organizations and government agencies of all sizes use data to overcome profound IT, security and workforce challenges.”



Beyond supporting federal agencies, Frank helped drive the development and rollout of other tools for pandemic response, public health and operations management. His efforts include helping higher education institutions analyze foot traffic patterns to identify community exposure and supporting state and local government's ability to take action on data and implement key telehealth initiatives across the country.



“I’m honored and humbled to be a recipient of a 2021 Federal 100 Award, but I couldn’t have done this without the support of an incredible team. Across Splunk’s entire U.S. field organization, we are aligned in a singular mission to help our customers bring data to everything” said Frank Dimina, VP of Americas and Public Sector. “As we look ahead to 2021 and beyond, our team is looking forward to helping our customers accelerate their data journeys in the cloud.”



Driven by a mission to lead with open dialogue, unlock creativity and embrace innovation, Dimina leads Splunk’s Americas and Public Sector field organizations. In addition, Dimina sponsors Splunk’s Public Sector Advisory Board and Natives employee resource group. Outside of his role at Splunk, Dimina is also active in Splunk’s partnership with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light Up the Night campaign and fundraising efforts for childhood cancer research.



About Splunk Inc.



Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.



Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

