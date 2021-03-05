National Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Bank of America Consumer and Retail Technology Conference

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) today announced the Company is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Consumer and Retail Technology Conference 2021 on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.nationalvision.com%2Finvestors[/url]. The webcast will be archived and available on the website shortly after the event.National Vision Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 retail stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the Company operates five retail brands: [url="]America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Contacts+%26amp%3B+Eyeglasses[/url], [url="]Eyeglass+World[/url], [url="]Vision+Centers[/url] inside select Walmart stores, and [url="]Vista+Opticals[/url] inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs.

