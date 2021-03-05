Foot Locker Names Melody Ehsani Creative Director of Women’s Business

NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker today announced Melody Ehsani as Creative Director of their women's business. She will be leveraging her new position to amplify the Foot Locker brand to the female consumer as a leader in the streetwear world through content and product development.

As Creative Director, Ehsani will design quarterly apparel capsule collections as well as curate an on-going selection of Nike and Jordan products. The first capsule collection will be available Summer of 2021 in-stores and online at Foot Locker across the United States and Canada, as well as select doors in Europe and Asia Pacific.

The LA designer is the visionary and entrepreneur behind ME. – a streetwear brand specializing in jewelry, footwear and clothing with a message that has changed the landscape of accessible womenswear. Ehsani has built a unique brand that meets at the intersection of streetwear culture and activism. She has previously collaborated with former First Lady Michelle Obama, Lauryn Hill, Wu-Tang Clan and more. In December 2020, Melody designed an exclusive capsule collection of basketball-inspired items for Foot Locker's "12 Days of Greatness" holiday campaign. Now, Foot Locker is giving Melody a long-term platform to reach consumers across the world while expressing herself and her brand's purpose through custom capsule collections.

"Melody Ehsani brings authenticity and years of creative leadership to the industry," said Patricia Respress, Vice President and DMM Women's Footwear and Apparel at Foot Locker. "Her diverse background of streetwear knowledge will help elevate our brand and expand our product offering, while driving real cultural impact within our women's community."

At its core, Foot Locker believes strongly in empowering women and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs and streetwear enthusiasts. Melody is known for her socially responsive approach to streetwear and her work ethic will be the driving force behind her designs.

"Growing up, Foot Locker stores were a staple of my cultural landscape. I am truly honored to become the first Creative Director for Foot Locker's women's business and for the opportunity to help shape and build upon the impact of their brand on a global scale. I look forward to bringing my set of experiences to the table - not just as a designer, but as a longtime customer."

To expand their close connections to the communities of New York City and Los Angeles and make the collections more accessible to consumers across the country, a digital crowd-sourcing program will solicit consumer feedback to determine where a Melody Ehsani x Foot Locker pop-up shop will arrive. These pop-ups will open a week in advance of the capsule being available, giving the selected city a chance to experience and shop the collection before the rest of the world.

