SuperCom Reports Succesful Coronavirus Quarantine Compliance Pilot in Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that the pilot in Israel for its Coronavirus (COVID-19) citizen quarantine compliance technology has been successful. The pilot is comprised of proprietary products in SuperCom's PureHealth technology suite to include the PureCare smartphone and PureTag bracelet, which will help persons comply with their quarantine requirements. This solution is designed to assist government efforts in combating the spread of the virus through proven location tracking and stay-at-home compliance rules being implemented around the globe.

The pilot, which offered travelers arriving at Israel's International airport to go on home quarantine for 10-14 days with the Purecare technology and program, received high demand with over 91% choosing to opt in for the program. Travelers on the program reported, through interviews on Israeli public news channels, very positive and comfortable experiences with a high rate of satisfaction for choosing the program.

Accordingly, the ministry of health in Israel expressed immediate demand for a high quantity of bracelet based covid-19 quarantine solution units to assist them in opening up the Israel international airports for large amount of passengers daily. In light of this demand and a surge in interest from multiple other nations, Supercom has significantly increased its potential production capacity to over 20,000 units per month, highest among its industry peers. The currently discussed covid-19 compliance program in Israel is full service, which means the technology itself and full services including installation, training for users, support, monitoring, and reporting.

In various full-service programs in the United States , the company typically charges above $10 per day per unit, or an annuilized run rate of above $3650 per unit. Although pricing in this program could be different.

"We are very pleased with this pilot, utilizing our proprietary technology with persons under home-quartantine in Israel, and we are proud to help Israel validate an important strategy to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"As new coronavirus mutations continue to spread, governments and healthcare agencies continue searching for tools that assist their efforts in fighting this pandemic. After testing different variations of our technology and program structures, we believe we may have achieved a comprehensive solution for comfortable and effective quarantine compliance. We have increased our production capacity to allow rapid deployment of thousands of units, and invite more nations around the world to pilot our technology and solution as well, " concluded Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

PureHealth is a non-intrusive patient friendly suite that can constantly track patient location for compliance programs; within buildings, vehicles and outside. PureHealth works within existing healthcare containment models for control and surveillance of patients with infectious disease. The solution can operate with a mobile phone standalone or with additional security and location accessories as needed. In addition to the PureCare smartphone and PureTag bracelet, SuperCom offers a web based SAAS command and control center to manage the field based devices and compliance with program defined rules. This best-of-breed system includes a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smart phone integration, secure communication, advanced AI and security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication and extended battery life.

