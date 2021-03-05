Kaival Brands (OTCQB: KAVL) Announces Investment Bank Committed to Making Markets in KAVL Shares Upon Nasdaq Listing

GRANT, Fla., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) ("Kaival Brands," the "Company," or "we"), is the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC ("Bidi Vapor"). Bidi Vapor's primary offering, the Bidi® Stick, is the fastest-growing closed system vaping product in the U.S. The tamper-resistant Bidi® Stick is also the only vape product on the market with an ecologically friendly, mass-recycling program called Bidi® Cares.

Kaival Brands (OTCQB: KAVL) Announces Ladenburg Thalmann Committed to Making Markets Upon Nasdaq Listing

As the company continues its march towards a Nasdaq uplisting, we are pleased to report a significant milestone has been achieved for the required uplisting application process. Kaival Brands is very proud to announce Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is another market maker which has committed to make a market in Kaival shares when listed on the Nasdaq. Ladenburg Thalmann's intention letter, along with other established market maker commitments, allows Kaival Brands to meet the total initial Nasdaq market maker requirement.

"We are extremely excited and grateful to have the venerable firm, Ladenburg Thalmann, committed to making efficient and productive markets for shares of Kaival. We feel as though our shareholders are all family and this is a big step towards uplisting on Nasdaq. We feel fortunate to be able to entrust our company shares to the very capable hands of these sophisticated financial traders and their tremendous retail reach."

Founded in 1876, Ladenburg Thalmann is over 140 years old and includes over 4,000 financial advisors in their network. The firm offers a complete suite of financial solutions for both the individual and institutional investor.



Based in Melbourne, Fla., Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible marketing, supporting age-verification standards and sustainability through its Bidi® Cares recycling program. The company's premiere device, the Bidi® Stick, is a premium product made with medical-grade components, a UL-certified battery and technology designed to deliver a consistent vaping experience. Bidi Vapor is also adamant about strict compliance with all federal, state and local guidelines and regulations.

For more information, visit www.bidivapor.com.

At Bidi® Vapor, innovation is key to our mission, with the Bidi® Stick promoting environmental sustainability while providing a unique vaping experience to adult smokers. Contributing to a smoke-free world for our future generations is in Bidi® Vapor's DNA.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc., Grant, Fla., is a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets. Our vision is to develop internally, acquire, own, or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation.

Learn more about Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc., at www.kaivalbrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are statements other than historical facts that frequently use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "position," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," and similar words. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Although we believe that the plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in such statements.

