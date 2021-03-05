>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Trecora Resources To Participate in G. research 12th Annual Specialty Chemicals Virtual Conference

March 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:TREC +2.31%

PR Newswire

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 5, 2021

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and specialty waxes, today announced its upcoming conference schedule:

TREC owns and operates a facility in southeast Texas which specializes in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. TREC also owns and operates a leading manufacturer of specialty polyethylene waxes and provider of custom processing services located in the heart of the Petrochemical complex in Pasadena, Texas. In addition, TREC is a 35% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. For more information please access TREC's website at Trecora.com. (PRNewsFoto/Trecora Resources) (PRNewsfoto/Trecora Resources)

  • G. research 12th Annual Specialty Chemicals Virtual Conference
    Date and Time: Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. PT)

Pat Quarles, CEO, and Sami Ahmad, CFO will participate in a live webcast for the G. research 12th Annual Specialty Chemicals Virtual Conference with replays available for 90 days. The slides that accompany the webcast will be available on the Company's website: www.trecora.com. To listen to the webcast please click on the link below:

https://wsw.com/webcast/gabellifunds3/trec/2819626

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their G. research representative.

About Trecora Resources (TREC)
TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jason Finkelstein
The Piacente Group, Inc.
212-481-2050
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trecora-resources-to-participate-in-g-research-12th-annual-specialty-chemicals-virtual-conference-301241176.html

SOURCE Trecora Resources


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)