ProStar Rings the Opening Bell on the Toronto Stock Exchange

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProStar Holdings Inc ("ProStar" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAPS) is pleased to report that the Company's CEO and Founder, Page Tucker and the ProStar team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) Venture Exchange by ringing the bell to open the market today.

ProStar™ is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions™. The Company's flagship product, PointMan®, improves the business operations of industries involved in the construction, maintenance, upgrade and repair of surface and subsurface infrastructure. ProStar's clients include Fortune 500 construction firms, government agencies, energy companies, and engineering and surveying firms in North America and Europe.

"For any company it would be considered an honor and a privilege to ring the opening bell, and today is no exception," said Page Tucker, CEO and founder of ProStar. "This occasion marks a major milestone for us that required a great deal of effort and commitment from so many stakeholders as well as the TMX and albeit a virtual event due to the pandemic, it is still a momentous occasion."

What You Should Know About ProStar (TSXV: MAPS)(FSE: 5D00)

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions™. ProStar's flagship product, PointMan, is natively cloud and mobile, offered as a Software as a Solution (SaaS). ProStar's solutions are being adopted by some of the largest entities in North America, including Fortune 500 construction firms, the largest subsurface utilities engineering (SUE) firms, and government agencies.

ProStar's strategic partnerships are with leading geospatial technology and data collection equipment manufactures and their dealer networks, including Trimble® (NASDAQ: TRMB), Juniper® Systems, Vivax-Metrotech, Radiodetection®, and Subsite® Electronics.

The company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 19 issued patents in the United States and Canada, with more pending. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of buried utilities and pipelines.

ProStar's Executive management team has extensive experience in both early stage and Fortune 500 companies, TSX and TSX.V listed enterprises, and in geospatial, cloud and mobile technologies. ProStar's leadership team includes Vasa Dasan, former CTO of Sun Microsystems, Carl Lashua, previous Chief Information Officer of HSBC Canada and Europe, and Matthew Breman prior Executive for Disney.

For more information about ProStar, please visit: www.prostarcorp.com.

