WynnBET Awarded Online Sports Betting Permit In Virginia

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier casino and sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announces today that it has been issued a permit for the operation of online sports betting in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The WynnBET mobile app will soon be made available to sports betting enthusiasts for registration and use throughout the state. This marks the tenth state to be added to the growing list of jurisdictions where WynnBET plans to launch.

In addition, WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and the Official Online Sportsbook of Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway, and will soon be launching its sports betting applications in the Commonwealth. "We appreciate the confidence the Virginia Lottery has in our ability to deliver a world-class, online betting experience for the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia," said Craig Billings, President of Wynn Resorts. "We value our close relationship with NASCAR and look forward to creating a new and exciting online betting offering for NASCAR fans."

Inspired by Wynn Resorts sophisticated brand experience, the WynnBET app offers an ultra-intuitive and highly responsive interface that delivers hundreds of sports betting options to delight both aficionados and beginners alike. In conjunction with Wynn Resorts acquisition of BetBull in 2020, WynnBET provides highly social sports-betting technology and one-of-a-kind experiences, so that wagering and winning can be a celebrated and shared experience.

WynnBET is currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, and Michigan. In addition, WynnBET has market access opportunities1 in Indiana*, Iowa*, Massachusetts*, Nevada*, Ohio*, Tennessee, and now Virginia. Such market access and licensure are subject to legalization and required approvals by regulatory authorities in each jurisdiction.

About WynnBET

WynnBET is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. WynnBET products are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, and Michigan, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with market access opportunities in nine states and several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and proud partner of the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons, with more partnerships to be announced. WynnBET was launched in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com.

1 * WynnBET has market access agreements or opportunities which will become effective if legalized and regulatory requirements, licensee eligibility, and suitability standards are met.

