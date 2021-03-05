/R E P E A T -- MegaWatt Lithium Announces New Corporate Presentation and Website, and Marketing Agreement/

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: MEGA) (the "Company" or "MegaWatt") in conjunction with the previously announced name and symbol change is pleased to provide an updated Corporate Presentation that can be viewed through the Company's new website at https://megawattmetals.com.

MegaWatt is building an investment vehicle for investors looking for exposure to the key commodities of the electric vehicle battery metal supply-stream in safe jurisdictions. Through additional project acquisitions the Company will continue to expand its property portfolio with a targeted focus in the battery metals space, in parallel to evaluating and developing its current properties below.

Cobalt Hill

The Cobalt Hill Property, consists of eight mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,727.43 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division in the Province of British Columbia, Canada. The Company completed its final option payment on February 5, 2021, acquiring a 100% undivided interest in the Property, subject to a 1.5% Net Smelter Returns royalty ("NSR").

381 Lithium

On February 3, 2021 the Company completed the acquisition of a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in and to the Route 381 Lithium Property, comprised of 40 mineral claims located in James Bay Territory, north of Matagami in the Province of Quebec, and covering 2,126 hectares. The Route 381 Lithium Property is located directly west of and adjacent to Stria Lithium Inc.'s Pontax-Lithium project.

Tyr Project and Century South Silver-Zinc Property

On October 15, 2020 the Company acquired a 60% interest in a company that indirectly holds a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in two prospective silver-zinc projects in Australia, being the Tyr Silver Project and the Century South Silver-Zinc Project. The combined tenements consist of over 550 square kms silver focused projects in Australia remain a priority as silver plays an important role in EVs and the shift towards renewable energy sources.

Stock options

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to the CEO of the Company to purchase up to 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options vest immediately upon grant and are exercisable into common shares at $0.44 per share until March 2, 2026.

Marketing agreement

The Company also announces that it has entered into a service contract (the "Service Contract") with MMG Market Medium GmbH & Co. KG ("MMG"), to provide marketing and consulting services, including certain investor relations services, for the purpose of creating market awareness of the Company. The terms of the Service Contract with MMG include an initial payment of EUR 200,000 for a four-to-six-week period commencing in March 2021. The Service Contract may be extended for additional terms at the discretion of the Company.

Investors can learn more about the Company and team at https://megawattmetals.com

