NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Record Date and Date of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

March 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:NREF -1.54%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, March 5, 2021

DALLAS, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) ("NREF") announced today that the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be Monday, April 5, 2021. The Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Central Time. Due to the continuing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual Meeting will be held exclusively through a virtual format. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, however stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2021 will be able to vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting through the online platform.

Further information regarding the Annual Meeting, including instructions on how to access the Annual Meeting, will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting (together, the "Proxy Materials"). Attendance at the Annual Meeting will be limited to stockholders of record and beneficial owners who provide proof of beneficial ownership as of the record date in the manner described in the Proxy Materials.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a publicly traded REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and common stock in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. More information about NREF is available at nref.nexpoint.com.

Contact:
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Investor Relations
Jackie Graham, (833) 463-6697
[email protected]
Media Inquiries: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-record-date-and-date-of-2021-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301241150.html

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.


