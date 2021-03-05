Preformed Line Products Announces Results For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2020.

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $118.5 million compared to $113.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net sales for 2020 were $466.4 million compared to $444.9 million in 2019. This represents an 4% increase for the fourth quarter and a 5% increase for the year.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $2.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to $5.6 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2019. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $29.8 million, or $5.98 per diluted share, compared to $23.3 million, or $4.58 per diluted share in 2019.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The record net sales and earnings per share in 2020, a very unique year, are the result of the commitment and dedication of our global team over several years. This represents back-to-back record annual net sales and the third consecutive year of record domestic net sales. While dealing with the added challenges of COVID-19 protocols, our global operations continued to meet growing customer demand. Net sales increased in all but the Asia-Pacific segment which was more negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most notably, our PLP-USA operations achieved annual net sales growth of nearly 13%, thanks to the strength and significance of our U.S. based manufacturing facilities which remained fully operational throughout the pandemic. We anticipate COVID-19 will continue to challenge our business as well as the global economy well into 2021. While disruptive, the pandemic created challenges that were met by our teams which ultimately made us stronger as a company. As always, we are fully committed to providing our customers with the high-quality products they require, while staying focused on the safety and well-being of our employees, customers, vendors and their families."

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is an international designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for energy, communications, and broadband network companies.

Preformed's world headquarters are in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Company operates two domestic manufacturing centers located in Rogers, Arkansas, and Albemarle, North Carolina. The Company serves its worldwide market through international operations in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, England, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Thailand and Vietnam.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in business conditions and economy due to COVID-19 including the severity and duration of business disruption caused by the pandemic, the strength of the economy and demand for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 6, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS





















(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31

Twelve Months Ended December 31





2020

2019

2020

2019







































Net sales $ 118,506

$ 113,649

$ 466,449

$ 444,861 Cost of products sold 81,883

77,469

312,436

304,266



GROSS PROFIT 36,623

36,180

154,013

140,595



















Costs and expenses















Selling 9,408

9,741

35,637

36,609

General and administrative 16,432

13,320

56,335

51,806

Research and engineering 4,676

4,378

17,625

17,187

Other operating expense - net 2,239

919

4,209

2,366





32,755

28,358

113,806

107,968























OPERATING INCOME 3,868

7,822

40,207

32,627



















Other income (expense)















Interest income 33

170

259

783

Interest expense (464)

(529)

(2,396)

(2,217)

Other income - net 726

(40)

2,501

265





295

(399)

364

(1,169)























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,163

7,423

40,571

31,458



















Income taxes 1,505

1,821

10,810

8,122























NET INCOME $ 2,658

$ 5,602

$ 29,761

$ 23,336 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (11)

(22)

(42)

33























NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS $ 2,669

$ 5,624

$ 29,803

$ 23,303



















EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:

















Basic $ 0.54

$ 1.12

$ 6.05

$ 4.63



Diluted $ 0.53

$ 1.09

$ 5.98

$ 4.58



















Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.80

$ 0.80



















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic 4,899

5,005

4,923

5,031



















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted 5,027

5,147

4,984

5,087

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















December 31,

December 31, (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data) 2020

2019











ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,175

$ 38,929 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $3,464 ($3,849 in 2019) 92,686

83,517 Inventories - net 97,537

95,718 Prepaids

17,660

9,522 Other current assets 3,256

4,289



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 256,314

231,975











Property, plant and equipment - net 125,965

124,018 Other intangibles - net 14,443

15,116 Goodwill

29,508

27,840 Deferred income taxes 10,863

7,564 Other assets 23,994

27,058















TOTAL ASSETS $ 461,087

$ 433,571











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Trade accounts payable $ 31,646

$ 28,282 Notes payable to banks 17,428

8,696 Current portion of long-term debt 5,216

3,354 Accrued compensation and amounts withheld from employees 14,736

11,817 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 34,748

28,924



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 103,774

81,073











Long-term debt, less current portion 33,333

53,722 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes 31,911

30,208











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Shareholders' equity:







Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,902,233 and 4,992,979 issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 13,028

12,848

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 265,508 and 267,641 shares at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (10,940)

(10,981)

Deferred Compensation Liability 10,940

10,981

Paid-in capital 43,134

38,854

Retained earnings 379,035

353,292

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,611,927 and 1,431,235 shares at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (88,568)

(79,106)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (54,551)

(57,353)



TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 292,078

268,535

Noncontrolling interest (9)

33



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 292,069

268,568



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 461,087

$ 433,571

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preformed-line-products-announces-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-301241543.html

SOURCE Preformed Line Products Company