Waste Management Inc (WM) EVP, CFO and Treasurer Devina A Rankin Sold $2 million of Shares

EVP, CFO and Treasurer of Waste Management Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Devina A Rankin (insider trades) sold 17,603 shares of WM on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $115 a share. The total sale was $2 million.
Waste Management Inc acts as a provider of waste management environmental services. The services provided by the company include collection, landfill, transfer, recycling and resource recovery and other services. Waste Management Inc has a market cap of $50.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $118.640000 with a P/E ratio of 33.70 and P/S ratio of 3.31. The dividend yield of Waste Management Inc stocks is 1.84%. Waste Management Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.90% over the past 10 years.
CEO Recent Trades:
- Pres, CEO James C Fish Jr sold 62,324 shares of WM stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $110.08. The price of the stock has increased by 7.78% since.
- Pres, CEO James C Fish Jr sold 1,391 shares of WM stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $111.4. The price of the stock has increased by 6.5% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- EVP, CFO and Treasurer Devina A Rankin sold 17,603 shares of WM stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $115. The price of the stock has increased by 3.17% since.
- EVP, CFO and Treasurer Devina A Rankin sold 1,391 shares of WM stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $111.4. The price of the stock has increased by 6.5% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- VP & Chief Accounting Officer Leslie K Nagy sold 971 shares of WM stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $110.22. The price of the stock has increased by 7.64% since.
- EVP & Chief Operation Officer John J Morris sold 33,449 shares of WM stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $110.42. The price of the stock has increased by 7.44% since.
- Sr VP, Operations Tara J. Hmmer sold 6,810 shares of WM stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $110.44. The price of the stock has increased by 7.42% since.
- Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer Michael J. Watson sold 78 shares of WM stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $109.7. The price of the stock has increased by 8.15% since.
- Sr. Vice President Operations Steve Batchelor sold 82 shares of WM stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $109.68. The price of the stock has increased by 8.17% since.
