Cleveland-cliffs Inc (CLF) EVP, CFO Keith Koci Bought $201,750 of Shares

EVP, CFO of Cleveland-cliffs Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keith Koci (insider trades) bought 15,000 shares of CLF on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $13.45 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $201,750.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, formerly Cliffs Natural Resources Inc is an iron ore producer. The company operates mining properties in North America, United States, Canada and Australia. It also owns a large chromite project in Canada. Cleveland-cliffs Inc has a market cap of $6.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $13.520000 with and P/S ratio of 1.01. The dividend yield of Cleveland-cliffs Inc stocks is 0.44%.
CFO Recent Trades:
- EVP, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of CLF stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $13.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.52% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of CLF stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $16.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.13% since.
