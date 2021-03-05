Cleveland-cliffs Inc (CLF) EVP, CFO Keith Koci Bought $201,750 of Shares

EVP, CFO of Cleveland-cliffs Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keith Koci (insider trades) bought 15,000 shares of CLF on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $13.45 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $201,750.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, formerly Cliffs Natural Resources Inc is an iron ore producer. The company operates mining properties in North America, United States, Canada and Australia. It also owns a large chromite project in Canada. Cleveland-cliffs Inc has a market cap of $6.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $13.520000 with and P/S ratio of 1.01. The dividend yield of Cleveland-cliffs Inc stocks is 0.44%.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of CLF stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $16.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.13% since.

