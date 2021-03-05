Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Netflix Inc, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock

Investment company Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Alphabet Inc, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Voya Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 621 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Voya Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/voya+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,750,931 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 740,365 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 899,544 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.26% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 770,472 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.19% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,334,443 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32%

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,143 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.63 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $59.72. The stock is now traded at around $80.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.05 and $314, with an estimated average price of $272.36. The stock is now traded at around $292.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $33.64, with an estimated average price of $28.54. The stock is now traded at around $37.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.46 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $159.19. The stock is now traded at around $181.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,944 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 224.25%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $511.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,258,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 178.90%. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 96,082 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.72%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $62.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 48,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 757.41%. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64. The stock is now traded at around $138.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,803 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 95,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $30.05 and $41.9, with an estimated average price of $36.07.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $84.46 and $92.64, with an estimated average price of $88.15.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $51.98 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.62.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 73.5%. The sale prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62. The stock is now traded at around $53.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 57,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.77%. The sale prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 274,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 67.99%. The sale prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 39,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.64%. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2091.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 5,034 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 76.69%. The sale prices were between $30.37 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $30.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 23,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 41.27%. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $127.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 28,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.