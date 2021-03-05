Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Netflix Inc, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock

Investment company Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Alphabet Inc, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Voya Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 621 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SUSA, SLYV, JKK, XME, LYB, JBT, HTHT, SQM, HII, SNE, RYAAY, EVTC, VTRS, LEG, LVS, HDB, BLV, SAM, KCE, EIX, CAJ, CNC, CAH, WSM, LESL, CDNA, VPL, VAW, JKS, HCA, APTV, PSX, SLY, SAIC, KRE, SEDG, KHC, SQ, ROAD, WH, ACA, KLAC, WTRG, AVY, BWA, CBRL, CX, DTE, EMN, EGO, ERIC, EEFT, BEN, ILMN, INDB, KDP, K, KB, OKE, RDS.A, SU, TSN, UHS, ANIK, ZBRA, FSLR, AG, KGC,
- Added Positions: TLT, LQD, HYG, BND, NFLX, IAU, SPTM, VEU, FIS, IVW, ENB, NOW, SHV, SHY, IJH, VV, CSGP, DHR, SPTL, CVS, FISV, MSFT, TYL, WMT, PAYC, GLOB, SHOP, ITA, AMZN, RBA, UL, V, VEEV, FXL, IJK, IJR, ADBE, AMED, ANSS, ECL, HEI, HD, MTCH, LMT, SBUX, WST, VRSK, PRLB, FIVE, BL, IEI, PSK, SOXX, SPMD, TIP, ADI, ADSK, CHE, NEE, FAST, INFO, IDXX, LIN, LOPE, TDOC, FTV, IAC, MBB, CTAS, CSCO, DXCM, EW, EL, GNTX, HCSG, INTU, ISRG, JKHY, KMB, MCD, NATI, ROP, SBAC, SHW, LUV, TGT, TMO, AUY, NXPI, GWRE, ZTS, IGIB, EFV, GLD, IWP, IYW, MDYG, MUB, SLYG, VB, VTV, AOS, APD, NLY, BCE, BAC, BK, BRK.B, BMY, BF.B, CMCSA, STZ, COST, EA, GD, GIS, GILD, GFI, GS, LHX, MRK, NICE, NEOG, TSM, TXN, RTX, UNH, VOD, DIS, WFC, AWI, DAL, PM, AVGO, ABBV, SBSW, TWOU, PYPL, ARGX, PS, BIV, DIA, DLN, FTCS, FVD, IBB, IGLB, IGV, IJS, SPDW, SPSB, SPY, SUB, XLI, ABB, PLD, ASML, ABT, AMD, AIN, ALL, ABR, BOH, BBY, CRH, CAKE, CVX, CLX, CCEP, CAG, COP, GLW, CMI, DHI, DLR, RDY, ETN, EMR, EPD, FDX, FITB, FFIN, FE, F, GPN, GGG, PEAK, HSY, HON, SJM, JCI, LRCX, LSTR, LOGI, MTB, MKL, MKC, MPW, MDT, MU, NVDA, FIZZ, INSG, NVO, ORCL, PHG, ROLL, RLI, O, RGEN, RSG, RIO, SMG, SRE, SIRI, SWKS, SWK, SSYS, SUI, TROW, TJX, AXON, TRI, THO, TOT, TM, USB, UNF, UNP, WDFC, WBA, WSO, WMB, EBAY, HBI, EDU, BR, DFS, LULU, CIM, BIP, BEP, PRI, GMAB, TAL, VNET, VIPS, SPLK, MPLX, ICLR, CDW, AAOI, TMX, BABA, HUBS, QRVO, HLI, SITE, GDS, SE, LYFT, BYND, CTVA, DKNG, DON, EEM, FDN, ICF, IDV, IJJ, ITOT, IWD, IWM, IXC, IYF, JKH, MNA, RWO, SCZ, SMMU, VBK, VHT, VOT, VOX, VUG, XLB, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: SPYG, SPLG, IVV, PFF, GOOG, SPIP, XLK, XLU, MGK, VCSH, VTI, AAPL, GOOGL, VCIT, XLY, UPS, AGG, MUNI, VPU, VXF, CRM, G, BSV, EMB, VGT, D, DUK, GSK, NOC, RNG, SCHG, VFH, MMM, T, ALXN, AEP, AMT, ABC, BRKS, CAT, KO, DEO, GPC, LEN, LOW, MCHP, NGG, NKE, NVS, BKNG, PG, RRC, SNY, ANTM, MA, BX, MELI, MPC, FB, PANW, IQV, ALRM, OKTA, FSKR, IGSB, FDL, IEF, IVE, IWY, VIG, VIS, VWO, XLV, DDD, ACN, ATVI, AAP, AFL, MO, AMAT, ADM, AZN, AAME, AZO, ADP, TFC, BP, BMI, BIDU, BLL, BMO, BDX, BIIB, BMRN, BLK, BA, BTI, CBRE, CSX, CDNS, CM, CNP, CME, C, CTSH, CL, CMP, ED, CVA, DE, DOV, DD, LLY, ETR, EXC, XOM, FRT, CLGX, HBAN, IBM, JPM, J, MDLZ, KR, LH, LYG, MMP, MAR, MMC, MRVL, SPGI, MCK, MS, MSI, NSC, NUE, OHI, OMC, OSK, PNC, PPL, PKG, PH, PAYX, PEP, PRU, PEG, REGN, RF, ROL, SLM, TRV, STT, SYK, SYY, TD, TRP, VFC, VTR, VRTX, GWW, WPP, WM, WY, YUM, ZBH, FTS, ET, RDS.B, CLNE, AQN, TSLA, KKR, KMI, XYL, TWTR, PAGP, GCI, FSK, TTD, DOW, ZM, CARR, OTIS, BWX, DFE, DLS, DVY, EFA, EWG, EWY, FEX, FNX, FTA, FTC, GMF, IHF, IHI, IUSG, IWB, IWR, JKE, JKG, MDY, MINT, QTEC, SDY, SLV, VBR, VCR, VDC, VEA, VNQ, VO, VOE, XLF, XRT,
- Sold Out: SPIB, SRC, UN, VT, PCAR, XHB, DELL, AKAM, VXX, AU, SPAB, WFCPL.PFD, ZTO, ADAP, LUMN, IYT, FYX, DEM, VNT, HDS, CSTM, CCK, ARI, UBS, SAP, NTR, TT, MBT, ZOM, MRO, M,
These are the top 5 holdings of Voya Financial Advisors, Inc.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,750,931 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 740,365 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 899,544 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.26%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 770,472 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.19%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,334,443 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32%
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,143 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.63 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $59.72. The stock is now traded at around $80.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.05 and $314, with an estimated average price of $272.36. The stock is now traded at around $292.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $33.64, with an estimated average price of $28.54. The stock is now traded at around $37.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.46 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $159.19. The stock is now traded at around $181.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,944 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 224.25%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $511.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,258,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 178.90%. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 96,082 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.72%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $62.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 48,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 757.41%. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64. The stock is now traded at around $138.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,803 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 95,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91.Sold Out: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $30.05 and $41.9, with an estimated average price of $36.07.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94.Sold Out: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $84.46 and $92.64, with an estimated average price of $88.15.Sold Out: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $51.98 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.62.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 73.5%. The sale prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62. The stock is now traded at around $53.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 57,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.77%. The sale prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 274,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 67.99%. The sale prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 39,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.64%. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2091.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 5,034 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 76.69%. The sale prices were between $30.37 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $30.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 23,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 41.27%. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $127.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 28,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.
